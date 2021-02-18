Miss Manners: Three different cases of 'I can't eat that'

Gentle Readers: That it is acceptable to be rude so long as you provide a justification for your behavior is not, Miss Manners assures you, correct. But neither is it an unusual ploy.

Take the cases of a young lady who detests carrots, a young gentleman recently converted to vegetarianism out of concern for the planet, and an older gentleman with a life-threatening allergy to shellfish.

The older gentleman has spent a lifetime quietly avoiding shrimp cocktails. His friends and relatives know his situation and keep an eye out for him. But he must still wearily abide the rude dinner partner who insists on knowing why he is not eating the clam chowder, which she assures him is really delicious.

The young gentleman is passionate that it is everyone else, not himself, who is at fault: They are either unaware of the cruel and destructive nature of the meat industry, in which case he is doing a public service by educating them, or they are indifferent to it, which pales in comparison to anything he could say.

The young lady, though not yet 14 years of age, has already realized that it is simpler to tell everyone she meets that carrots send her into anaphylactic shock than to admit the truth, which is that she hates them.