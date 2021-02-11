Miss Manners: Time to cut ties with longtime friend?

Do I need to find the understanding from somewhere to continue to try and be supportive, or is it really time to distance myself from my best friend? If it is time, how do I go about doing it without causing any more disappointment or pain in her life?

Gentle Reader: There is a tendency to take offense where none is meant, perhaps to claim sympathy as a victim. Miss Manners is not accusing you of this. She merely notes how surprising it is that people like you accept the premise that your good fortune is a rebuke to her reverses.

It is not, which is why Miss Manners is not charmed by people who admit being jealous of a friend's happy news. As decent human beings, we are supposed to be pleased by one another's successes. That baser feelings exist is not a reason to indulge them — or to reward bad behavior.

There is a world of difference between bragging about something to the point of hurting someone's feelings, and simply being happy to share one's good fortune. The former is, indeed, worthy of censure; the latter is supposed to leave you time to show empathy for the less fortunate.

The proper responses to unpleasant remarks by Elizabeth are silence and a change of subject. If this does not discourage the behavior, then it may indeed be time to back off the friendship, while remaining on polite professional terms. This can be accomplished by the same pauses applied on a larger scale — namely, calls less frequently returned, and finding that you have less time to spend with her.

