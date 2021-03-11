Miss Manners: Too many well-intentioned, but unwanted, baked goods

First, no hurtful truths. Neither the baking team of Jenna and Josh, nor their mother, needs to know that the cake batter didn’t fully set or that there was a button in the M&M topping.

Second, no accusations. We will not suggest that they are trying to kill you because you are diabetic or lactose-intolerant or neon-phobic.

Third, no extraneous information. What became of the last batch is irrelevant.

And finally, no lies — at least, not ones that are likely to be exposed. We will not be confiding that your bridge group loved the cookies if your partner is the children’s third-grade teacher.

Call Jenna and Josh’s mother, we do not want the young bakers in on the conversation, thank her profusely, but explain that, grateful as you are, it is just more than you can possibly consume. And if you have neighbors of whom you are not overly fond, you could add that they might enjoy some treats.

Dear Miss Manners: Is it acceptable to mix up foods on your plate or in a bowl prior to eating them?