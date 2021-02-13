Miss Manners: Upset relatives could be case of 'who found out first'

Dear Miss Manners: My daughter was proposed to, and has accepted. Her father, my ex-husband, became very angry and upset when he found out, because the young man did not ask his permission before proposing.

While I understand that asking the father for permission ahead of the proposal is traditional and courteous, I wonder if it was required by etiquette in our case. Our daughter is 21 years old and attends college. She only lived with her father full-time, year-round, for about eight of those years.

When the now-fiancé asked my daughter if he should talk to her father first, she informed him that it was unnecessary. At no point in 21 years has her father ever mentioned that being asked first was an expectation of his.

After announcing her engagement, to her father and me privately, and to the rest via social media, she received a few lectures from members of my ex's family and from his live-in girlfriend. They say she and her fiancé have offended her father by not asking permission first, and by not personally informing his girlfriend, and that an apology is in order.