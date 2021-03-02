Miss Manners: Workplace vulgarity can't be excused by implicating the French

Dear Miss Manners: Is it rude for a person to ask what a student’s grades are?

Gentle Reader: Not if it is your parent. Miss Manners agrees that anyone else who asks is rude, starting with the fellow student who is only looking for a chance to show off.

Dear Miss Manners: Back in the 1970s, my mother-in-law wanted me to call her “Mom,” and every weekend, when my husband and I went to her home for Sunday dinner, she started the hug hello and then the hug goodbye.

This felt foreign to me. “Mom” was reserved for my mom, and I don’t feel like hugging anyone unless there’s an extreme reason to, such as if someone is ill, or close to death, or if you haven’t seen them in some time. I was an only child and brought up to be more reserved. My husband was also an only child, but apparently in a more huggy family.

Fast-forward and I think, did it really hurt for me to hug her? After all, she never had a daughter and lost her husband and mother in a three-week period. It was acting on my part maybe, but it made her feel good. Like they say, “Pick your battles.”