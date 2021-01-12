Miss Manners: Young wheelchair user tired of nosy questions

You must thank her, of course. But you might enclose the money, saying you would like to make an additional donation to the charity.

Dear Miss Manners: Due to our COVID guidelines we did not attend the wedding of our dear friends' grandson, whom they helped raise. We did send a very nice present from their wedding website. We also mailed them a very nice card, separate from the gift that was delivered to them well before the wedding.

The thank-you just arrived, and the couple only thanked us for our good wishes. I went back to the wedding site and verified that the gift was received, as was our name and address given to the recipients, but somehow the bride and groom forgot that we gave them the gift.

I am not concerned that they don't know that their new set of knives, which they use every day, is from us. But I don't want our dear friends to think that because we did not attend the wedding, we did not send a gift.

Should I say something to my friend, or let it go? I would not want to make the happy couple uncomfortable, but I want our friends to know that we care.