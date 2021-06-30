 Skip to main content
Molly Tuttle Band and guest Gabe Lee will perform at The Ramkat in Winston-Salem
Molly Tuttle Band and guest Gabe Lee will perform at The Ramkat in Winston-Salem

 Molly Tuttle, provided

Molly Tuttle Band will perform at 8 p.m. July 8 at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., Winston-Salem. Special guest will be Gabe Lee. Molly Tuttle is a vocalist, songwriter, banjo player and guitarist, recording artist and teacher in the bluegrass tradition, noted for her flatpicking, clawhammer and crosspicking guitar skills. Band members are Wes Corbett (banjo), Joe K. Walsh (mandolin) and Hasee Ciaccio (bass). The group plays bluegrass, Americana and country folk music. Lee is a singer/songwriter who plays honky-tonk country and folk. Tickets are $40-$50 at the ramkat.com. Visit theramkat.com or mollytuttlemusic.com

