Movable Feast and Parapalooza will be at Reynolds Place Theatre in Winston-Salem

CELEBRATION OF LITERATURE: The 10th annual Movable Feast and Parapalooza will be Feb. 26-27. The Saturday Evening Parapalooza will be at 7 p.m. at Reynolds Place Theatre inside Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Authors will read from their books and will sign books. Tickets are $45. The Sunday Afternoon Movable Feast will be at 3 p.m. at Reynolds Place Theatre. Each author will visit each of 10 tables for 10 minutes. A book signing will follow. Tickets are $45. Tickets are available at bookmarksnc.org/MovableFeast22. Find a list of authors and books at bookmarksnc.org/MovableFeast22.