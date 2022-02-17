 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Movable Feast and Parapalooza will be at Reynolds Place Theatre in Winston-Salem
Movable Feast and Parapalooza will be at Reynolds Place Theatre in Winston-Salem

Movable Feast

A selection of showcased books as seen during the Bookmarks presentation of “A Movable Feast.”

 BRUCE CHAPMAN, Journal

CELEBRATION OF LITERATURE: The 10th annual Movable Feast and Parapalooza will be Feb. 26-27. The Saturday Evening Parapalooza will be at 7 p.m. at Reynolds Place Theatre inside Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Authors will read from their books and will sign books. Tickets are $45. The Sunday Afternoon Movable Feast will be at 3 p.m. at Reynolds Place Theatre. Each author will visit each of 10 tables for 10 minutes. A book signing will follow. Tickets are $45. Tickets are available at bookmarksnc.org/MovableFeast22. Find a list of authors and books at bookmarksnc.org/MovableFeast22.

