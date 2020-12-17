Movie review: A funky finish and Milla Jovovich can't redeem 'Monster Hunter'

Anderson makes some head-scratching choices with the staging of those big fights. In the first one, the attacker is mostly under the sand. A little later, Artemis fends off a wave of behemoths in a dark cavern. In both cases — and with most of the early action in "Monster Hunter" — the monsters themselves are hard to see, and the strategies and logistics of the skirmishes are difficult to comprehend.

Throughout the picture, Anderson and his editors rely a lot on quick camera moves and quick cuts, effectively killing any sense of flow to the action. (Jaa, an accomplished martial artist, is especially ill-served by a visual approach that chops up and obscures his cool moves.) There's just not a lot of awe here ... and since the days of "King Kong" and "Godzilla," monster movies have relied on awe.

And yet, just when "Monster Hunter" is looking like a complete waste of time, Artemis meets a grizzled warrior played by Ron Perlman, and at long last the movie starts to get a little funky. As the good guys gear up for a grand clash between human and beast, Artemis learns a bit more about the weird world she's been visiting, with its sand-bound sailing ships and its humanoid felines.