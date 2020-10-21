Movie review: 'Blackbird' explores beauty, grace in death

"You just show up and give life your best shot." That's the only pearl of wisdom that Lily (Susan Sarandon) wants to impart on her grandson, Jonathan (Anson Boon), along with stressing the importance of handwritten thank-you cards and punctuality.

What other advice is there, really, when steeling oneself for their imminent end of their life? Questions about life and how to do it right, or at least well, wrestle at the center of Roger Michell's "Blackbird," an exceedingly tender and intelligent film about the beauty and grace to be found in death.

"Blackbird" is a remake of the 2014 Danish film "Silent Heart," and that film's screenwriter, Christian Torpe, has written the screenplay for this version as well. Lily is the matriarch of a close-knit family who has gathered at her seaside home for what she and her husband, Paul (Sam Neill), have decided is her final weekend. She suffers from an unnamed degenerative terminal illness (like ALS) and has decided to peacefully end her life before her condition deteriorates further, at the end of a cozy and contented family weekend.