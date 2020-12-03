Movie review: Excellent voice performances, smart jokes and eye-popping animation power 'Croods: A New Age'

However, this is the domain of Phil (Dinklage) and Hope (Mann) Betterman, a pair of groovy, evolved bohemian homo sapiens, who once knew Guy and his family. The passive-aggressive pair quickly set designs on dividing Guy from Eep, and connecting him with their daughter, Dawn (Tran).

Hijinks and misunderstandings ensue, with Guy taking to the creature comforts of "privacy," hygiene and simple machines the Bettermans can provide, while Dawn gets a taste for adventure with the wild woman Eep. All the while, the parents bicker and scheme about which way of life is better: rough-and-tumble togetherness or bougie individuality? The Croods are torn over whether or not they want to be keeping up with the Bettermans at all.

When a banana shortage causes a feud with a troop of angry punch monkeys, the two tribes have to learn to work together, compromise, communicate and comprehend the different strengths that everyone brings to the table. All this messaging is very much on the surface, the lessons about sharing resources (especially with the punch monkeys), and strength in unity clearly spelled out.