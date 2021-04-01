Movie review: Marquee monsters bring the spectacle in 'Godzilla vs. Kong'

As befitting the franchise, entirely too many actors have been cast to run around the feet of Godzilla and Kong spouting vaguely scientific dialogue. Alexander Skarsgard plays a scientist with a special knowledge of “Hollow Earth” who is tapped to lead an expedition there to bring Kong to the Earth’s core to find some kind of energy source that can be used as a weapon against Godzilla.

Accompanying them are Kong chaperone Ilene (Rebecca Hall) and her adopted daughter, Jia (Kaylee Hottle), an indigenous Iwi girl who communicates with Kong via sign language. Also along for the ride is Maya (Eiza Gonzalez), a sleazy Apex scion, who certainly won’t try to do anything nefarious with any mysterious energy source, nope, not at all.

Meanwhile, a disgruntled Apex employee-turned-podcaster, Bernie (Brian Tyree Henry, a native of Fayetteville, N.C.), has hooked up with teen Godzilla fans Madison (Millie Bobby Brown) and Josh (Julian Dennison) to infiltrate Apex and find out why Godzilla attacked. Through a series of unfortunate and befuddling events (Skullcrawler egg transport stowaway; Godzilla blasting a hole into Hollow Earth with atomic breath), all the titans and all the humans end up in Hong Kong, as Kong and Godzilla wreck stuff against a vivid urban nightscape.