Movie review: Put down that phone, urges doc 'The Social Dilemma'

"Yes, perfect," Kartheiser purrs after sending a video of epic skateboard fails to the teen. "He's primed for an ad!" Later: "Don't show him any more sports updates. He doesn't engage."

But we know — from the very talking heads — that this is an algorithm with no agency other than its program. Why humanize code? And why humanize code by portraying it as a sleazy middle-aged man who acts like a mid-level officer in "Minority Report"?

The film then steps on itself. When one of the fake teens falls for a fake online conspiracy and attends a fake demonstration, it's juxtaposed against real footage of real violence and real demonstrations, muddying the water between fake and real — a terrible decision given what this film is about.

Orlowski would have done better interviewing real teens buffeted by social media and real people caught up in conspiracies. Insulting our intelligence about artificial intelligence is not the way to go.

The silly dramatizations mar an otherwise excellent documentary that shows how so many Silicon Valley leaders designed ways to keep us engaged online and that led to such things as Pizzagate, international destabilization, higher suicide rates in young people and a boom in depression.