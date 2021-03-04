Movie review: 'Raya and the Last Dragon,' featuring Disney's first Southeast Asian heroine, is a moving adventure

Far more intriguing is Raya’s sworn enemy, the treacherous Fang princess Namaari (Gemma Chan), with whom she has, as they say, unfinished business. Raya and Namaari were once friends before intra-Kumandran hostilities tore them apart, and their enmity gives “Raya and the Last Dragon” a fierce, complicated emotional dynamic of a sort that’s still rare in the Disney universe, particularly between women. Their heated expressions of rage and mutual loathing find a cool contrast in the funny, pure-hearted Sisu, who at one point transforms into an old woman to blend in with Raya’s posse — an experience that grants her a dispiriting new awareness of the human capacity for deception and betrayal.

The question at the heart of the movie is whether people at odds can ever learn to trust one another, let alone lay down their lives for one another, and submit to the realization that their fates are ultimately entwined. There are certainly worse lessons a movie could impart under present circumstances, and the filmmakers ponder it here with disarming sincerity and seriousness. They also set up an implicit clash between two moral considerations — the will of the individual vs. the good of the collective — that seems to arise organically from the East-West cinematic fusion cuisine being prepared here.