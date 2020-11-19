Movie review: Vince Vaughn is a revelation in gender-bending, body-swapping 'Freaky'

The swap offers the opportunity for Vaughn, Newton and Landon to skewer stereotypical gender roles in horror and play with those performances. As the Blissfield Butcher, Millie lumbers and glowers; her wardrobe is sexed up with a red biker jacket and swoosh of lipstick (sure to be the toast of Halloween 2021). Newton sure is fun as Bad Millie, who can turn on the damsel-in-distress act when the Butcher needs to get out of a tight spot.

However, the revelation here is Vaughn, who in his 6-foot-5-inch frame, physically channels the body language and gestures of an otherwise petite, cowering teen. He bumps into branches, marvels at appendages, uses emphatic clapping when trying to make a point. Like Jack Black in the "Jumanji" movies, it's a characterization that is indeed, notably juvenile and feminine, but it's not an outlandish stereotype. It's the restraint that makes the performance work, which in turn grounds Millie in real danger, and real emotion.

After the PG-13 outings of the "Death Day" movies (which cleverly skirted gore with each repeated wake-up), the R-rated "Freaky" is refreshingly bloody. The creative kills are veritably dripping in viscera, plus the teens talk to each other with a biting, crude wit (especially standout Misha Osherovich as Millie's gay best friend Josh) that feels authentic to the world, and the genre.