2021 RiverRun International Film Festival sold nearly 3,500 tickets

Davis said about 1,000 students — elementary through high school — who participated in free screenings through RiverRun’s Films with Class educational program were also not included in the total number of tickets sold.

In 2019, there were 18,342 festivalgoers that were counted from the individual admissions to the films, the free panels, the Films with Class educational screenings and all the social events.

“This year was obviously a different landscape for RiverRun, but we are thrilled with how things went throughout Winston-Salem and in Greensboro for our drive-in and outdoor screenings. It has been a treat for us to see that RiverRun had such a far reach this year – across the country and beyond,” Davis said.

He said the staff members at RiverRun are experiencing a lot of satisfaction that they were able to do a festival this year and grateful that it did not rain during all the outdoor screenings.

“We didn’t have to cancel anything due to rain, so we are happy about that,” he said.

Steve Berlin, the office managing partner of the Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton law office, said the outdoors screening at the law firm’s campus on Fourth Street went seamlessly.