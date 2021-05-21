2021 RiverRun International Film Festival sold nearly 3,500 tickets

Officials of the 23rd annual RiverRun International Film Festival that ran from May 6-16 say they are pleased with the turnout in an unusual year for the event.
The 2021 RiverRun festival was a mix of virtual screenings and safe, outdoor and drive-in screenings. It presented 134 films representing 24 countries.
The film festival returned this year after being cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
“It was great to be back, even if it was a different format for the festival,” said Rob Davis, executive director of RiverRun. “It was great to see so many of our old friends and to make new friends. We’re looking forward to even being a more normal formatted festival next year.”
Given the nature of the 2021 festival, attendance numbers cannot be calculated exactly due particularly to virtual screenings, but some statistics from ticket sales were measurable,” RiverRun stated.
Total tickets sold were 3,488. This number includes one ticket (driver of car) for each car at a drive-in screening and one ticket for each virtual screening.
Not included in that number for drive-in screenings, were an additional 655 people — passengers in cars. Individuals were counted as each car entered a venue.
It is unknown how many people were present in each virtual audience, because a virtual ticket purchased could have been a single purchaser, a purchaser plus spouse/family/friends, etc.
Davis said about 1,000 students — elementary through high school — who participated in free screenings through RiverRun’s Films with Class educational program were also not included in the total number of tickets sold.
In 2019, there were 18,342 festivalgoers that were counted from the individual admissions to the films, the free panels, the Films with Class educational screenings and all the social events.
“This year was obviously a different landscape for RiverRun, but we are thrilled with how things went throughout Winston-Salem and in Greensboro for our drive-in and outdoor screenings. It has been a treat for us to see that RiverRun had such a far reach this year – across the country and beyond,” Davis said.
He said the staff members at RiverRun are experiencing a lot of satisfaction that they were able to do a festival this year and grateful that it did not rain during all the outdoor screenings.
“We didn’t have to cancel anything due to rain, so we are happy about that,” he said.
Steve Berlin, the office managing partner of the Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton law office, said the outdoors screening at the law firm’s campus on Fourth Street went seamlessly.
“It was a lot of fun,” Berlin said. “We had a great crowd and a great night. People wanted to come early and just stay and enjoy being out.”
Virtual ticket sales took place in 33 states, including North Carolina and as far away as Hawaii.
In addition, virtual ticket sales took place in British Columbia and Ontario, Canada, Puerto Rico, Spain, Switzerland, Israel and the United Kingdom.
“When we saw the report of where the tickets were sold, that geographic reach far exceeded any of our expectations on that,” Davis said. “We are just thrilled that the RiverRun name and Winston-Salem is getting that much exposure in this country and abroad. We hope that some of these people will come and visit us at some point and attend the festival physically when that’s possible next year.”
Plans for the 2022 RiverRun International Film Festival have already begun.
“We’ve set the date,” Davis said. “It will be April 21-30 of 2022. We also will be continuing our year-round screenings this year — virtual and drive-ins — and we actually have dates reserved in October and November at the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts. Those will be in-person with special distancing.”
336-727-7366
@fdanielWSJ