7 of the best opening credits in movie history

“The Naked Gun” (1988): No surprise that a movie this fast and funny makes sure even the credits don’t waste a second. A parody of 1970s-style police shows, the sequence is shot from right behind the flashing light atop a cop car. The car zooms down a city street but then veers onto a sidewalk, through a car wash, onto a roller coaster and toward terrified bystanders. Everything you need to know about the movie is set up: It’s deadpan, sharply observed, hilarious and relentless.

“Casino Royale” (2006): I’m limiting myself to one James Bond favorite. “Casino Royale” introduced us to a new 007, so it contains lots of Daniel Craig, as well as the signature gun-barrel bit, a sly hint at what’s going on with Eva Green’s character and playful animation that nods to the lethal card game at the movie’s climax — all to the tune of my controversial choice for best Bond theme, the late Chris Cornell’s ferocious “You Know My Name.”