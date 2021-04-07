8 snapshot reviews of the 2021 Oscar nominees for best picture

It’s Oscar season, and ... meh.

That’s not a “meh” for the quality of the nominees this year; some terrific films are in the race, and the lack of big-studio tentpoles has given more visibility to smaller, interesting movies. But for those of us who fell in love with movies because of their immersive, larger-than-life-ness, the year’s been a big cinematic sigh.

With cinemas shuttered for much of 2020, and many potential moviegoers still waiting for vaccinations before venturing out, it’s been a time of watching movies at home, wondering what the experience might feel like in their proper size. And the Oscars — on April 25 — feel weirdly off-kilter; pushed out two months from their usual late-February slot, and decidedly unfestive this year (no Oscar parties, alas).

However, let us look on the bright side: This year’s nominees are as accessible as they have ever been, with all but one best picture nominee currently available for streaming. And they’re a fresh and compelling lot. Catching up with a few of them, I was struck anew by what it feels like to watch a crowd of people, or even a small maskless group. Movies are always time capsules — this year, more than ever.