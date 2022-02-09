 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A brief look at 'Marry Me'
A brief look at 'Marry Me'

Film Review - Marry Me

Chloe Coleman and Owen Wilson in a scene from "Marry Me."

 Barry Wetcher, Universal Pictures

'Marry Me'

Synopsis: Pop superstar Kat Valdez is about to get married before an audience of her loyal fans. However, seconds before the ceremony, she learns about her fiance's cheating ways and has a meltdown on stage. In a moment of inspired insanity, Kat locks eyes with a total stranger in the crowd and marries him on the spot. As forces conspire to separate the unlikely newlyweds, they must soon decide if two people from such different worlds can find true love together.

Rating: PG-13 (some language, suggestive material)

Running time: 1 hour, 52 minutes

