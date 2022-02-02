A brief look at 'Moonfall'

‘Moonfall’ Synopsis: The world stands on the brink of annihilation when a mysterious force knocks the moon from its orbit and sends it hurtling toward a collision course with Earth. With only weeks before impact, NASA executive Jocinda “Jo” Fowler teams up with a man from her past and a conspiracy theorist for an impossible mission into space to save humanity.
Rating: PG-13 (strong language, some drug use, disaster action, violence)
Running time: 2 hours
Theaters: The Grand 18, AMC Hanes 12
A review was not available at press time.
