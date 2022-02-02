 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A brief look at 'Parallel Mothers'
A brief look at 'Parallel Mothers'

"Parallel Mothers"

Milena Smit (left) and Penélope Cruz in a scene from “Parallel Mothers.”

 Iglesias Más

‘Parallel Mothers’ Synopsis: Two single women meet in a hospital room where they are both going to give birth. One is middle aged and doesn’t regret it, while the other is adolescent and scared. The two women form a strong bond with one another as they both confront motherhood.

Rating: R (some sexuality)

Running time: 2 hours

Theaters: Aperture Cinema

A review was not available at press time.

