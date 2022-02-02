A brief look at 'Parallel Mothers'

‘Parallel Mothers’ Synopsis: Two single women meet in a hospital room where they are both going to give birth. One is middle aged and doesn’t regret it, while the other is adolescent and scared. The two women form a strong bond with one another as they both confront motherhood.
Rating: R (some sexuality)
Running time: 2 hours
Theaters: Aperture Cinema
A review was not available at press time.
Staying in? We've got you covered
Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter!