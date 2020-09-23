'Agents of Chaos,' from Russia, but not with love

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Let's take a trip back in American history, but not too way back. To a time not that unfamiliar, the last presidential election. Do you remember all the stuff swirling around in 2016?

Fancy Bear. Paul Manafort. Julian Assange. Guccifer 2.0. George Papadopoulos. The Steele dossier. The "Access Hollywood" tape. The FBI's "Crossfire Hurricane" investigation. James Comey and Roger Stone.

Remember how they all fit together? No? You're not alone.

Enter director Alex Gibney with HBO's two-part "Agents of Chaos," a timely yet dispiriting look at how a bunch of Russian dirty tricks helped Donald Trump into the White House, just in time for a possible replay.

"I am interested in figuring out this Trump-Russia thing. What was that all about?" asks Gibney, who has previously made documentaries on Steve Jobs and Scientology.

"Every time someone asked me what this movie was about, I'd say, 'Well, how much time do you have?'" Gibney asks at the beginning. It turns out: Almost four hours, which will tax even political junkies.