Book by bestselling author with local ties adapted as Fox Nation film to premiere Sept. 1

Bestselling author Nancy Naigle’s book “The Shell Collector,” which was released in May 2021, has been adapted as an original Fox Nation film, premiering Sept. 1.

Naigle previously lived in Advance but moved recently to Patrick Springs, Va. She still has family in the area.

The feature film will be the first of four original Fox Nation films. Fox Nation is Fox News Media’s direct-to-consumer streaming service.

“Produced in association with Cartel Pictures, Fox Nation’s “The Shell Collector” will star Caitlin Clark, Christopher Russell, and Jennifer Higgin in a heartwarming story about a widow, Amanda Whittier, with two children who befriends some interesting characters in her small seaside town as she looks to forge ahead with her new life following the death of her husband,” Fox News Media said in a news release.

“Throughout the journey, three friends find encouragement in the most mysterious places, discovering a love that’s bigger than their pain, healing their wounded hearts in ways none of them could have hoped for or expected.”

Several of Naigle’s holiday titles have been developed into movies for The Hallmark Channel, including “The Secret Ingredient” and “Christmas Joy.”

During an interview in spring 2021, Naigle said “The Shell Collector” is inspired by a true story and is set in North Carolina.

Fox Nation is available at foxnation.com and via app on iOS devices, Android devices, Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, FuboTV, Vizio TVs and Samsung TVs, as well as DIRECTV, YouTube TV, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour and The Roku Channel.