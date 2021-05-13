Celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage month with these streaming options

May is Asian Pacific American Heritage month, and it arrived at an urgent moment in our country, which has been rocked with anti-Asian racism, violence and hate crimes in the past year. It’s not just an appropriate time, but imperative to educate ourselves and others, celebrate and lift up Asian American culture, and cultural contributions in all forms.

You may have noticed your favorite streaming services, including HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and Peacock curating themed watchlists to celebrate Asian American Pacific Heritage Month, so feel free to take a scroll through those collections, but here are a few suggestions to get you started on your streaming.

HBO MAX

HBO Max has one of the most easy-to-navigate collections, divided by Asian American stars, creators, docuseries, foreign films, animation and trailblazer collections for Akira Kurosawa, Hayao Miyazaki and Satyajit Ray.

Be sure to watch (or rewatch) Jon M. Chu’s blockbuster rom-com “Crazy Rich Asians,” starring Henry Golding and Constance Wu. The film follows New Yorker Rachel (Wu) as she travels to Singapore to meet her new beau’s family.

How to watch: tinyurl.com/w3kxk2h4

Netflix