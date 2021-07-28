Emily Blunt and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson share their journeys to the ‘Jungle Cruise’ movie

Set a century ago, “Jungle Cruise” sees the characters encounter daunting dangers and supernatural scares as they venture into the jungle — while grappling with a ruthless prince, portrayed by Jesse Plemons, who’s after the same prize.

The goal was to create a movie that captured the magic of classic adventure films like “Indiana Jones” and “Romancing the Stone,” Blunt said.

“Tonally, we just needed to strike a chord that was really well-crafted and that we curated with so much love and was made in the spirit of the films that we all grew up watching,” Blunt said.

The movie is directed by Spanish-American filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra, whom Blunt praised for his ability to balance the story’s action and heart.

“He goes, ‘You know, it’s about love,’” Blunt said. “It was so perfect, because you could’ve talked about all the action and the spectacle and the myths and the legends and all that, but that’s when I knew, in Jaume, we had an innate romantic and a world-builder, and that’s what you need for this type of movie.”

Other cast members in “Jungle Cruise” include Édgar Ramírez and Paul Giamatti.