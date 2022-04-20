'Fire of Love' shows couple's shared passion for volcanoes

“Fire of Love” is the story of French volcanists Katia and Maurice Krafft, a couple whose shared passion for the unknowable mysteries of eruptions forged them into an inseparable pair.

For more than two decades after they met in 1966, the entwined scientists and filmmakers vivaciously captured their journeys across a molten globe on film. Much of the documentary’s runtime utilizes their jubilant footage, weaving together the educational, energetic, explosive narrative of two rebels hopelessly in love with volcanoes and each other.

Producer and Director Sara Dosa shows deep admiration for the titanic couple at the center of her film.

She reveals early on, through Miranda July’s hypnotic narration, that the Krafft’s story has been over for some time. However, with some narrative sleight-of-hand, she uses this information to brighten the story’s tone rather than dampen it.

By knowing the eruption that claimed Katia and Maurice’s lives takes place on June 3, 1991, every spurt, flow, geyser, and bomb of lava filling the frame around the courageous duo can be viewed with awe rather than dread; Dosa breaks us free from the natural fear of earth’s fire and invites us to view the tectonic majesty with the same wonder and curiosity as the Kraffts.

The visceral beauty draws us closer and closer, even though we know it brings tragedy. Though, what may be most surprising about “Fire of Love” is how it brings us peace with their end, assiduously framing it as the accepted embrace of a trio of lovers whose flame burned brightly and whose legacy will live on.

Joe Fry is a student at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.