Free screening of “Paddington 2” at RiverRun Marketplace Drive-In

FREE MOVIE: RiverRun International Film Festival is offering a free Fall Family Night screening of the 2017 film “Paddington 2” on Oct. 23. The free screening will be at Marketplace Cinemas, 2095 Peters Creek Parkway. After the first film, Paddington Bear is happily settled with the Brown family in Windsor Gardens, where he has become a popular member of the community. He spreads happiness and marmalade wherever he goes. While searching for the perfect present for his beloved Aunt Lucy’s 100th birthday, Paddington finds the perfect pop-up book in Mr. Gruber’s antique shop and takes on a series of odd jobs to buy it. But when the book is stolen, it’s up to Paddington and the Browns to uncover the thief. Parking spaces for the screening of “Paddington 2” will be first-come, first-served. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., and the screening begins at 7 p.m. The lobby of Marketplace Cinemas will be open for concessions and restroom use.
