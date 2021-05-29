From 'Shrek' to 'Cliffhanger,' the 7 best movies of Memorial Days past

As a result, the biggest holiday “weekend” of the year is when kids are off school between Christmas and New Year’s Day and have lots of time to kill, potentially allowing every day of that week to accrue grosses like a Saturday. But with school about to let out, Memorial Day often is the time when studios tell fans, “Here’s the kind of movie you’re going to want to watch all summer long.” (The top-grossing movie in every year from 2000 to 2019 came out either in summer or at Christmastime, and six of them debuted in May.)

It will be interesting to track the impact of the pandemic on those patterns. One sign that Hollywood remains cautious is that they didn’t try to push this weekend’s big titles earlier in May. Studios will be monitoring attendance all summer, of course, but the real test may be 2022, when Marvel already has announced plans for a March “summer movie” (“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”) and another in the traditional MCU slot, “Thor: Love and Thunder” on May 6.

While we wait to see how many moviegoers return to in-person viewing over the next few months, here are some of the best titles from Memorial Days past.

‘Cliffhanger’