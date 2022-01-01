Here are your Oscars 2022 actors power rankings

9. Nicolas Cage, “Pig.” Cage playing a burnout going on a quest to find a stolen pig sounds like one of those direct-to-video movies he has spent the last decade making. Instead, it’s a story that’s almost shocking in its mournful beauty and grace, a film that showcases Cage’s considerable talents, reminding us that he is — and has always been — a singular movie star.

8. Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard.” It’s easy to feel impatient watching “King Richard,” waiting for a moment — it is coming, right? — that will showcase Ellis. When the scene finally arrives during a long-overdue marital confrontation in the Williams family kitchen, Ellis owns not just the moment but maybe the movie itself in a way that makes you think that a title change (“Queen Oracene”) is in order.

7. Renate Reinsve, “The Worst Person in the World.” Also known as the best actor in the race. But since Norway’s entry into the international feature category doesn’t open until Feb. 4, you’ll just have to take my word for that — and also, the endorsement from the Cannes jury that gave Reinsve the best actress prize this year. Her turn in this Joachim Trier dramedy makes the quest for adulthood seem both impossible and, yet, somehow attainable.