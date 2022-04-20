imperfect is love letter to theater and disabled community

Since its debut in 1975, the musical Chicago has been performed an innumerable amount of times in theaters across the globe – but none quite like a 2019 production by Phamaly Theatre Company in Denver, Colorado.

Documentary imperfect follows Phamaly through the auditions, rehearsals and performances of Chicago. The company is unique in that it is formed entirely by those with disabilities. Some of these are immediately obvious; director Regan Linton, who also co-helms the documentary with Brian Malone, uses a wheelchair after being paralyzed in a car accident. Young and timid Megan, who leads the cast as Roxie Hart, was born without a left arm due to congenital limb loss. Others are disabled in ways less apparent at a first glance, such as Erin, who suffers from multiple sclerosis. What unites every member of the cast and crew, however, is a head-over-heels love for theater, one that drives them to overcome any obstacle their disabilities might present.

At its heart, imperfect is a love letter to both theater and the disabled community. Directors Linton and Malone balance the two with incredible delicacy, providing a unique insight into each. By the time we get to opening night, it’s impossible not to feel a sense of pride. We’ve followed these performers from auditions to rehearsals to the trenches of tech week, seeing glimpses of their personal lives along the way. Watching Megan belt out showtune “Roxie” feels like witnessing a butterfly emerge from its cocoon.

“Tonight, we’re gonna show the world that we are meant to be taken seriously,” she says proudly before the curtain rises. “We’re as important as any other artist.”

Intimate, authentic and inspiring, imperfect is a welcome reminder that everyone deserves a chance to pursue what they love.

Lauren Cook is a student at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.