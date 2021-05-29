In a punk 'Cruella,' dogs play second fiddle to the designs

"It was just really fun," Beavan said. "Every time we produced something new, (Stone) seemed to take to it like a duck to water and make it work. She is absolutely and without a doubt, totally fabulous."

One of the final looks that stood out for Beaven was Cruella's military-styled jacket paired with a big skirt and Doc Martens.

Stacey said she was given one rule for Cruella: The black and white hair needed to be on the same sides as in the cartoon. Anything else was fair game.

"I sort of went at it with a punk spirit, like, you know, I'm just going to do this and go for it and see what happens," Stacey said. "The punk revolution was such a change in fashion and music and makeup and hair. It does really kind of follow the narrative of Cruella as well."

Stacey found inspiration not only in Nina Hagen but Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry, who she said often paired edgy stylings with pink lipsticks.