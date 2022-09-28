In the best way, 'Bros' could be Billy Eichner's 'Trainwreck'

"The movie I want to make?" Billy Eichner, co-writer and star of "Bros," asked that in a conversation he recalls having during the development phase of "Bros." with his director and co-writer Nicholas Stoller and producer Judd Apatow.

"I said to Nick right off the bat," Eichner is telling me, "even before we knew what the story was going to be: As much as I love 'When Harry Met Sally' we can't just do 'When Harry Met Sally,' slip in two gay guys and have that be authentic to gay men's experience."

Their response? "We don't want you to hold back." A year or so later, there they were, pitching the finished screenplay to Universal executives. Their odds were good going in: Universal Pictures already had scored with various Apatow- or Stoller-driven comedies built around the strengths and sensibilities of comedy-trained stars, ranging from "Knocked Up" to "Trainwreck."

Eichner more or less performed the entire pitch meeting as a one-man show. "They basically bought it right there in the room," he says.

And here we are. "Bros" is an R-rated romantic comedy about two New Yorkers finding each other through the maze of their clashing personalities and expectations. Universal bills it as a history-maker: the first gay major studio rom-com, with an all-queer ensemble in the major roles and an unapologetic degree of sexuality.

A generation ago, "The Birdcage" (1996) was a hit, but that's different, Eichner explains. There, the central couple played by Robin Williams and Nathan Lane "are married already, so you get to avoid a lot of the stuff that might scare people off."

In "Bros," Eichner's character Bobby hosts a popular, quippy podcast and, early in the story, lands a job running an LGBTQ history museum, strapped for funds en route to its gala opening. That's plot B; plot A in the Eichner/Stoller screenplay is the push-pull relationship between emotionally guarded, commitment-averse Bobby and lawyer Aaron (Luke Macfarlane), a strapping gym rat who loves "The Hangover" and likes Bobby. But the two men's vibes, upbringings and pop-cultural savvy exist in separate worlds.

Eichner's character is, in his words, "really career-focused. I get that. I spent so much time and energy scraping and clawing my way to where I wanted to be." Along the way, he says, he'd get periodic, unwanted reminders that "there's going to be a ceiling to what you'll be able to accomplish." Meaning: An out gay man has a limited pool of roles.

The writing took the better part of a year in between other commitments. It was, Eichner says, "a two-way education process. Nick showed me how to write and structure a major studio screenplay. And I taught him about gay culture."