In 'Yes Day,' kids get their way for 24 hours

It’s all lightly predictable as the family works out a level of comfort that isn’t all yes or entirely no. There’s something to be said for lower-stakes family films, a genre that has increasingly aped the world-ending scale of superhero films. (One pandemic discovery for my family was 1974’s “Swallows and Amazons,” a charming British film about children just playing on a lake. On their own, they’re plenty capable of making their own tents and adventures.)

“Yes Day” isn’t nearly so sweet. Arteta (“The Good Girl,” “Cedar Rapids”) has an underrated ability at crafting comic, humanistic movies out of commercial concepts. But “Yes Day” slides too often into contrived, loudly scored montages of “fun” that don’t transfer to those of us watching. And while Garner and Ramirez are both very fine actors, neither of them is funny. Not to be negative on “Yes Day,” but it would be a lot better if, say, Will Ferrell and Maya Rudolph played the parents. (Though what movie wouldn’t be improved with that casting?)

The film’s best moments come courtesy of Faxon and the very funny Arturo Castro, the “Broad City” actor who makes every scene he’s in better. Here he plays a hapless and needy police officer.

Of course, after a pandemic year that has ruled out so much for children, “Yes Day” may be a welcome reprieve for them. My children, naturally, loved the idea and will probably take me to task for saying anything but “Yes” to “Yes Day.”