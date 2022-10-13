John Carpenter all but invented the slasher film and gave moviegoers more cause to celebrate 'Halloween'

The new “Halloween” movie is called “Halloween Ends.”

And if you believe that, you’ll believe anything.

I would bet the farm that whatever they do to Michael “Boogie Man” Myers in “Halloween Ends” — the 13th “Halloween” movie since the series began in 1978 — your children and grandchildren will still be watching him scouring suburban streets for teenagers to slice and dice.

It opens Oct. 14. They say Michael is unmasked in this one. That, too, is decidedly dubious in an era that has the distinction of using that adjective to describe almost everything that happens in public.

Let me, in observance of “Halloween the 13th” take you to the very first one. I was there on the day it opened in late October of 1978.

So, we’re going to a theater that doesn’t exist anymore while I review the newest low-budget horror movie — that no one else in my department wanted any part of. It’s now known to have cost $325,000. It’s now known to have grossed $70 million.

The truth is that there was the tiniest bit of buzz among film folks already, largely because a couple of years before, director John Carpenter had shown the movie world a ton of mini-budget, action-filmmaking skills in a movie called “Assault on Precinct 13.” Do not, for a second, though, exaggerate how big that buzz was. If you glanced at your watch, you could miss it.

Halfway through that primal showing of the original “Halloween,” that mini-buzz turned into a raging blast as loud as the engine of a DC-10. If you knew what you were looking at — and I was always proud that I did at the time — you were stunned by Carpenter’s filmmaking skill.

The plot was elementary. Michael Myers was a child of 6 when he was institutionalized for killing his sister with a very large knife. Fifteen years later, he has escaped from the sanitarium to return to the singularly unlucky town of Haddonfield, Ill., pursued by his shrink (Donald Pleasence) who is convinced that sick, shmick, the kid is pure evil.

Michael kills his first kid, puts on his William Shatner mask (no kidding; that’s what it really was) and then kills a dog in case you somehow found yourself sympathetic. From now on, Haddonfield’s babysitters and teenagers are in a heap of trouble. On the other hand, the low-budget horror movie business is about to explode into one of the most profitable genres in the history of popular art in America.

In 1978, there was no such thing as the internet. Pumpkins were for carving jack-o’-lanterns and transforming into eccentric pies for winter holidays. And the descriptive phrase “slasher film” hadn’t been invented yet.

That’s because with “Halloween,” it was just about to be born, along with a very cheap movie genre.

The godfather of “Halloween,” of course, was Alfred Hitchcock’s once-revolutionary low-budget masterpiece “Psycho.” Hitchcock proved in 1960 how much money could be made with a low-budget black-and-white film whose star is knocked off in the shower 40 minutes into the movie.

While the movie world has been in the habit ever since of genuflecting toward the genius of Hitchcock, it seems to me a splendid idea to admire, for just a few minutes, the film star brilliance of Janet Leigh, who after a few big name actresses said “no” to being Marion Crane in “Psycho” said yes to a part that would require her to be unclothed for one of the most frightening scenes in the history of movies.

Now register this: Leigh’s daughter Jamie Lee Curtis, at the age of 19, was reportedly not Carpenter’s first choice for “Halloween’s” plucky heroine. Another actress was. It was the genius of chance that she wound up in a role that was like the redemption of Marion Crane. She was, it’s said, paid only $8,000 for it. Nobody knew at the time that it would explode into a reputation that would, in career longevity, long since eclipse the earnings and perhaps the renown of her mother.

So, what exactly did Carpenter do in the original film of “Halloween” that has been so influential and inspirational since the film was made?

Easy. It was his elementary genius to make a film where you never know whether or not you’re looking through the eyes of the psychotic slasher/killer. That’s because the point of view of Michael Myers is indistinguishable from the way we’re shown almost everyone else in the movie at one time or another.

The result of that is that you spend the entire movie wondering when the next poor soul in Haddonfield is going to get it.

Sheer primitive genius.

Even Hitchcock never did that for a whole movie.

He always knew that all movie audiences are, at heart, voyeurs. (“Remember,” he would tell actors, “they’re peeking at you.”)

His great voyeur masterpiece, “Rear Window,” shows us Raymond Burr’s evil through a courtyard window, but it also shows us photographer Jimmy Stewart taking in the sight of a beautiful young woman doing calisthenics and a pathetic lonely soul caught in the act of being dreadfully unlucky at romance.

Carpenter’s immense but raw primitive skill instantly bequeathed to movies a brand new box office mega-genre.

I had the ambivalent luck of being on the beach of this genre tsunami for the next decade: “He Knows When You’re Alone,” “Friday the 13th,” “When a Stranger Calls,” etc.

Carpenter, in the meantime, went all over the genre map while showing us his constant prankish and decidedly mischievous self in a career that waxed wildly before it waned. I’ve personally always liked Carpenter for his grown-up mischievous spirit.

His skills are hugely sophisticated but his esthetic self is happy making smash hit films for Saturday matinees, such as “The Thing,” or “Escape from New York” or “They Live” or “Ghosts of Mars” or “Escape from L.A.” Take a look at Carpenter’s “Big Trouble in Little China” sometime to see a pure prankster who somehow managed to contrive to be let loose inside a money-mad movie industry. Every now and then, to prove that he really is a grown-up, he will do something such as direct Kurt Russell on TV in an Elvis Presley bio that stood for decades as the best ever.

It wasn’t Carpenter’s original idea to call the movie “Halloween” and to fill it with teens and babysitters. That came from 54-year old horror producer Irwin Yablans. It was Carpenter’s idea, however, to take a prankish, schoolboy genre — the blood-drenched Dennis-the-Menace Christmas horror movie — and return it to the holiday where it truly belongs, Halloween.

Until then, we had occasionally seen what happens when some nasty filmmakers applied their (usually minimal) skills to bloodying up movies such as “Black Christmas” (originally called “Silent Night, Evil Night”). Now, courtesy of Carpenter, it celebrated the American national love of tricking and treating.

Now consider this: It was Carpenter who revealed to America’s abacuses and counting houses how much money people were ready to spend two months before Christmas.

With all that sugary, saccharine gush that makes Christmas entertainment such a dubious pleasure for so many of us, Carpenter freed up late October and November to celebrate “trick or treat” spirits everywhere.

A small American holiday ever since has become a very large one.

All of America has, in its way, turned into voyeurs thoroughly at home in the mythical town of Haddonfield, Ill.