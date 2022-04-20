'Little Satchmo' gives voice to Louis Armstrong's secret daughter

In “Little Satchmo,” John Alexander’s quiet expose on the revelation of a hidden player in the life of the world-renowned musician Louis Armstrong, we see the world he occupied through a fresh lens.

Sharon Preston-Folta, Armstrong’s daughter, now emerges, and long-veiled memories step into the light.

Armstrong never acknowledged publicly Preston-Folta, whose mother was a woman with whom he had a longtime affair while he was married. Preston-Folta revealed her identity in the 2012 memoir, “Little Satchmo: Living In the Shadow Of My Father, Louis Daniel Armstrong.”

Memories of clothes that smell of cigarettes, weed and cologne and a familial voice singing to her through the confines of a record player in a lonely home. A plethora of such details subtly portrayed convey a dull tone effectively, though in some places, too dull to invoke a hungry attention to the slow-moving, occasionally expendable visuals.

More than just a recounting of memory and artifacts, we observe a tender meditation on the level of presence an artist of fame can secure with his family. Through the one voice of Preston-Folta, we hear what she recounts of her complicated father. But most of all, she proclaims her existence, to free herself from the chains of silence she suffered for years.

One can tell that this is personal therapy for Preston-Folta and even though no incredibly new insights are revealed into the character of Armstrong, light is shed on the way his daughter thought of him.

The world saw a superstar. Preston-Folta saw her father.

And that perspective alone makes this a story worth telling.

Keeping from the long-treaded narrative of fame destroying family, “Little Satchmo’ depicts the perspective of a child who lived in a lonely home, absent from her father, though still loving him.

In this film, Armstrong is only an image, far away, shielded from our sight and Sharon nobly takes it upon herself to fill us in on what is impossible for us to see.

Kobe Whitlock is a third year film student concentrating in screenwriting at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.