Movie review: A modern 'Cinderella,' with Camila Cabello, is funny and female-forward

If it feels like there haven’t been quite enough happily-ever-afters in your life lately, “Cinderella” has a whole mess of them.

Spoiler alert, maybe, but it shouldn’t be a surprise that grime-smudged Ella cleans up her act and meets a prince in Kay Cannon’s modern take on the fairy tale. What’s new is how Cannon, who wrote the equally fast-and-funny “Pitch Perfect” as well as episodes of “30 Rock,” lays out blissful futures for everyone in what’s easily the happy-endingest movie of the year.

You know the drill. Ella (Cuban American singer Camila Cabello, giving her sweetness an edge) must sweep up after her sisters. And her mother Vivian, played by Idina Menzel in this rewritten tale, won’t let her go to the ball. Her fairy godmother, redubbed Fab G and played by Billy Porter (always best in small doses, he’s used judiciously here) still shows up to transform mice into footmen who take a disguised Ella to the ball, where she meets said prince.

What’s different is that Cannon cares about why these people would behave so despicably. Rather than attributing the infighting to vague one-up-womanship, Cannon puts a feminist twist on her “Cinderella.”