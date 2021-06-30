Movie review: A road trip gone wrong in Twitter adaptation 'Zola'

And yet there is a delicacy to Bravo’s composition, too, thanks in part to Mica Levi’s whimsical score that plays on the seemingly harmless dings and rings of a smart phone. Ari Wegner’s trash-fairytale cinematography also mimics a kind of amateur music video, and the ugliness is at least captivating for a time. Though there is quite a bit of nudity, it is more matter of fact than erotic. Bravo celebrates the form of her two female leads, but the men, for the most part, are presented with disgust.

Keough, who is white, plays Stefani like a vulgar child appropriating and affecting an accent that she thinks sounds Black. It is its own kind of nightmare. And while Zola, who is Black, never gets any dialogue to comment on this and some other downright racist things, Paige’s eyes and performance tell the audience most of what they need to know: This is not OK. This is not funny. This is something she is merely getting through so that she can make some money in the Sunshine State and go home.