Movie review: ‘Cyrano’ deserves more love than it’s gotten from Oscars

In “Cyrano,” it is the character’s diminutive physical stature — because of a genetic disorder that causes a form of dwarfism, Dinklage stands only a bit taller than 4 feet — that serves as the reason why he has never confessed to longtime friend Roxanne (Haley Bennett) his all-consuming love and adoration for her.

He certainly is confident when it comes to matters other than those of the heart. We meet him making a grand entrance to a packed theater, where, after verbally abusing a second-rate actor onstage, he bests a man in a sword fight.

When he does finally begin to express his feelings for Roxanne he initially takes from her responses that she is encouraging the profession of his love. However, he soon realizes she is not speaking of him but of another, a man she doesn’t know but in whom she believes to have found love at first sight.

Making matters worse, she asks Cyrano not only to befriend this handsome, newly arrived King’s Guard recruit, Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), but also to watch over and protect him. She even wanted Cyrano to encourage Christian to write her letters.