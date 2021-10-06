Movie review: Daniel Craig's swan song as James Bond worth the wait

There’s precious little reason to describe the plot of a Bond film; suffice to say they play all the hits: he dashes from exotic location to exotic location, flirting with dangerous women, looking good in a suit, delivering his signature catchphrases, tangling with M (Ralph Fiennes) and Moneypenny (Naomi Harris), and playing with cool gadgets from Q (Ben Whishaw), all in the name of saving the world from a high-tech weapon.

But the most notable innovation is also the most exciting, in Lashana Lynch’s ultra-confident and ultra-cool performance as the newest 007 on the block, Nomi, who is gunning for Bond’s neck, before they reluctantly become allies. Lynch is magnetic on screen, and easily makes her case for taking over the whole franchise herself. Ana de Armas also makes a memorable appearance, and her twist on the Bond girl, as a bubbly novice rather than femme fatale, is criminally charming and all-too brief.

On the other hand, Rami Malek’s stiff, disfigured villain, who sows revenge from a remote island lair, feels like an unfortunate throwback; he might as well be straight from the Roger Moore years. Billy Magnussen’s sub-villain, an American intelligence agent, would have been the far more fascinating and contemporary character, but he’s jettisoned too soon.