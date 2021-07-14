Movie review: Deadly puzzles bring new thrills in 'Escape Room' sequel

Adam Robitel’s 2019 B-movie horror flick “Escape Room” had all the auspices of a flash in the pan: early January release and a gimmicky premise based around a live entertainment trend. “Escape Room” was just that: a series of high-stakes, life-or-death puzzles, but thanks to the cast and characters, plus a fantastic final girl in Taylor Russell, it worked.

Operating in the mode of the “Saw” and “Final Destination” franchises, there could be a long future for “Escape Room” movies, and the sequel, “Escape Room: Tournament of Champions,” even leaner and meaner than the first, proves the staying power of this budding series. There’s no other way to say it: This movie rips.

Previously on “Escape Room,” the smart, sad Zoey (Russell), broke her way out of the game and rescued Ben (Logan Miller) in the process. Now, she’s determined to go after the dastardly Minos organization that runs the games that killed her friends, so the pals set off for New York to do some recon. They end up on an out-of-control subway car (shades of “The Taking of Pelham 123”) with what appears to be a group of strangers, though it’s quickly revealed that everyone has experience with Minos escape room torture. This is the tournament of champions, and we get to jump right into the puzzles with clever, yet unwilling participants.