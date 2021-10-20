Movie review: 'Dune' finally gets the adaptation it deserves

Villeneuve, alongside co-writers Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth, have a tremendous amount of world-building to do in the script, laying out the political power struggles over the planet Arrakis, the source of the life-giving and space-flight enabling spice, and the mystical forces at play behind the scenes.

Timothee Chalamet takes on the role of the young hero Paul Atreides, the son of Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac), and the powerful Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), a member of the religious sisterhood the Bene Gesserit, who has been training her son in the way of her powerful sect, teaching him to use “the voice” for mind control.

At the outset of the film, which is labeled, “Part One,” immediately suggesting a continuation of the franchise, House Atreides is tasked by the Emperor to take over spice-mining operations on Arrakis, which has been under the brutal control of House Harkonnen for years. When Paul and his parents arrive on Arrakis and he first encounters the desert people called the Fremen, their eyes glowing blue thanks to spice exposure, all of Paul’s mysterious dreams and visions start to make sense. He feels drawn to the Fremen, to their ways, to the sand that moves like water, and his psychic connection to them suggests that he may, in fact, be their long-anticipated messiah.