Movie review: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ blends nostalgia, reverence in right amounts

The journey to get to that point is a little messy along the way, but Reitman understands the material he’s working with here and he handles it with care and reverence. He’s fond of telling stories of spending time on the set of the films as a child. Those fond memories serve him well. He honors his father with respect to tone, capturing the essence of his, Dan Aykroyd and Ramis’ (the writers of the original) creation, yet manages to put his own flourishes on the franchise — and, yes, there could be more.

The sense of humor is more subversive and subtle than uproarious — unless, of course, a ghost is on the screen. If one area exists where Reitman is too reverential, it comes to trotting out similar situations, much in the name of fan service. Some of that is to be expected, but some is far too predictable.

Where he really scores, however: the standout performance by Grace. She could have been Ramis’ female mini-me. Although the work the cast does in general proves appealing, hers goes beyond what should be expected and centering her character as Egon’s heir apparent proves inspiring.

Reitman crafts a love letter of appreciation to his father and homage to Ramis in managing to set up the “Ghostbusters” franchise up for the future. Ultimately, more films could prove ill-advised, but he at least piques the curiosity with this entry.