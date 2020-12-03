Movie review: 'Half Brothers' is fun, but something's rotten

Del Rio is appropriately harmless and goofy. Méndez is a fine leading man: Charming, multi-dimensional; this fish out of water is worldly and intelligent. We see him getting caught up in the ride.

The film is also unapologetically set in the world we currently live in. It effectively comments on the humanity often ignored in highly politicized immigration debates. When we see detained families in foil blankets, it hits the target. There are direct references, such as when Asher blabbers, "I didn't even want a wall," but the commentary mostly comes in unspoken details.

It's directed with Hollywood sheen by Luke Greenfield of the underrated "Let's Be Cops" (yes, I said it, "the underrated 'Let's Be Cops.' " Fight me). That means everything's brightly lighted, the score tells us what to expect, etc. But it also means the film moves at a good clip and has a sense of humor.

Unfortunately, it's also built on a foundation of poorly packed landfill.

It's no spoiler to say that the overarching point is for Renato to understand why his father abandoned his family and to forgive his absentee dad. Every cinematic clue tells us we are to sympathize with Flavio. And here, "Half Brothers" suffers a complete failure.