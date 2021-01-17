Movie review: How does it feel to own a Rembrandt? Or 15 of them? Inside the collectors' quest

Later, Six also realized that the extravagant collar, symbol of social and economic status, betrayed an early example of a distinctive Rembrandt trait. To render such intricate lace in a manner that would give it visually tactile materiality, the artist would often do two things.

First, he painted an area solid white, then filled in with light-absorbing black paint the negative spaces between the design's woven threads, giving painterly heft to thin air. Second, somewhere along the collar's edge he would make a small piece of lace curl up and away from the velvet or satin fabric of the garment beneath it.

Together, the techniques injected an appearance of spatial volume into the heavy flatness of starched collars. Rembrandt's gorgeous 1637 "Portrait of a Man Holding a Black Hat" in the UCLA Hammer Museum's collection handily demonstrates the savvy painterly device.

Six, fueled by a burning desire to make a name for himself independent of his celebrated family — and, not incidentally, make a killing in the market at the same time — snapped up the misattributed picture at Christie's auction. He paid $173,000, nearly seven times the high estimate.

Now almost universally accepted as an authentic, previously unknown early Rembrandt, the picture would be valued in the tens of millions.