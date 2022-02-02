Movie review: 'Ice Age' franchise tries spin-off with possums bros

At one point in “The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild,” the twin heroes find themselves in a familiar place and voice what many in the audience are quietly thinking.

“Have we been here before?” asks the slightly dim possum named Eddie. Replies his equally dim brother, Crash: “It does kinda look familiar.”

Yes, we’ve been here before. This is the sixth “Ice Age” feature — not counting two TV specials — and it’s all alarmingly familiar even as it tries to refocus away from the original stars: Sid the sloth, Mannie and Ellie the mammoths, and Diego the saber-toothed tiger, none of whom are voiced by celebrities this time.

Screenplay writers Jim Hecht, Ray DeLaurentis and Will Schifrin have reached back to recruit many old friends for this spin-off. Crash and Eddie first appeared in “Ice Age: The Meltdown,” the one-eyed, dinosaur-hunting weasel of the title has been around for a few films now and the whole thing is set in the same underground world that was introduced in “Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs.” Even Momma Dino makes a cameo.