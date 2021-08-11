Movie review: In 'Free Guy,' a video game 'Truman Show'

In upside-down simulations, time loops and video games turned inside out, a growing body of movies trade on the feeling of living in a false reality — of being a glitch in the matrix. Virtual realities turn real (“Ready Player One”), television sets peel away (“The Truman Show”), dream states don’t wake (“Inception”), arcade characters break free (“Wreck-It Ralph”).

But if anyone was ever living a lie, Free City resident and banker Guy (Ryan Reynolds) is. Every day he picks a blue shirt and khakis from a closet neatly ordered with them. He orders the same coffee. He even, like Truman, has a cheery goodbye: “Don’t have a good day. Have a great day.”

It’s the same thing over and over. But from the start, it’s obvious something is very far from right. Every day, for example, Guy’s bank is robbed at gun point. He and his security guard friend, Buddy (Lil Rel Howery) calmly lie down on the floor each time and discuss their after-work plans. The reveal isn’t a shocker: “Free City” is a virtual reality game and Guy is a background character — a non-playable character or NPC. In the expansive digital universe, Guy is the lowest of the low, an 8-bit character in a violent cyber city. He’s an extra who happens to be played by an A-lister.