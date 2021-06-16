Movie review: In Pixar's adorable new adventure 'Luca,' a sea monster/boy surfaces in Italy

If you can't get to Italy this month, you can do a lot worse than watching the new Pixar movie "Luca," which takes place in a picture-perfect seaside town on the Riviera. Everything in this movie, directed by Enrico Casarosa, looks dreamy: the cool, soft blue of the sea and sky; the lived-in yellows and oranges of the village; the bountiful plates of pasta delicately flecked with green pesto; the gorgeous final shot of a cliffside train, as sunshine breaks through rain like a warm smile.

We've gotten accustomed, with Pixar, to animated films with stunning visual beauty; pity that "Luca," sweet as it is, doesn't quite deliver that other Pixar trademark: smart, witty stories both funny and at times achingly poignant. (The best, in my humble opinion? "Inside Out," "Up," "Finding Nemo," "Ratatouille." But everyone has their own list.) "Luca" never quite rises beyond being adorable — and hey, these days, adorable is fine. Adorable can take me out to lunch anytime. Adorable is a gift that's always welcome. But ... there's something that just isn't there.