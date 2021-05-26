Movie review: Krasinski offers fresh thrills in 'A Quiet Place Part II'

Suffice it to say, the introduction of the baby ensures that your stomach will never not be in knots throughout the lean duration of the film. Krasinski makes one choice with the baby that borders on indecent, but it’s terribly effective.

It is somewhat astonishing that they were able to find enough new in this world to justify a full sequel, but unfortunately for everyone, Regan’s inspired hack to stun the monsters using high frequency sounds is only effective in the immediate surroundings. In other words, there are a lot more out there.

The family does find another place and a once-friendly face, in Cillian Murphy’s Emmett. But like so many of Murphy’s characters, it’s unclear whether or not he can be trusted, and he doesn’t seem like he wants to help.

Blunt, Simmonds and Jupe are all once again terrific in their roles, using sign language and their expressive, empathetic faces to brilliantly convey terror, love and pain. That nail also reprises its role and is just as effective at creating tension as before, but Krasinski unfortunately has something more brutal in store for one of the Abbotts.