Movie review: 'Last Night in Soho' a stylish ode to '60s London

She encounters a fetching young blonde from the mid-1960s, Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy), with big dreams and an even bigger bouffant. With winged eyeliner out to there, Sandie’s got all the swaggering confidence that Ellie doesn’t, and stepping into her perfectly soignee shoes for an evening is powerfully intoxicating, until Sandie’s ultra-cool existence becomes a nightmare.

If “Last Night in Soho” was just a guise to get the luminous Taylor-Joy to shake a tail-feather whilst clad in vintage costumes, it would be worth the price of admission, because indeed, the film’s most pleasurable moments are the expressionistic sequences when Sandie hits the dance floor with abandon, though she attracts all kinds of unsavory men, including her manager, Jack (Matt Smith).

These dream scenes in which Ellie and Sandie become doubles, seen only in mirrored reflections, are stunning achievements of filmmaking, especially the dizzying configurations of choreography, blocking, editing and long, swooping camera movements that place Sandie and Ellie in the same shot, whirling across the dance floor, trading places. Park Chan-wook’s longtime cinematographer Chung-hoon Chung makes “Last Night in Soho,” without a doubt, the best looking film of Wright’s career.