Movie review: 'Matrix Resurrections' brings franchise back to life

The result is a swift, self-reflective, often funny and always original reimagining of the material, which sees Wachowski reassessing the existing characters and lore of “The Matrix,” while embroidering the text with new ideas and details. It’s less of a reboot than a remix, and this time, it’s a bop.

Wachowski has infused the world with an exciting new cast of characters, playing roles both familiar and fresh. It feels good to be back with these beloved characters, some of whom have taken on new, and it must be said, hotter, forms (looking at Jonathan Groff and Yahya Abdul-Matteen II, specifically).

The story of “The Matrix Resurrections” is indeed familiar, too. A man named Thomas Anderson (Keanu Reeves) leads a repetitive, uninspiring life behind a desk, who has the nagging feeling that there’s something else out there for him. But this time around, he’s a video game designer, the brains behind a revolutionary game called “The Matrix,” the narrative of which is essentially the first trilogy of films. The game came from his memories of his time as Neo, not that he’s necessarily aware of that.